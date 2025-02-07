HTS terrorists, Lebanon's Qusayr residents clash

Clashes erupted between Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants and residents in the countryside of Qusayr, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Thursday. The residents of Qusayr managed to repel the militants and captured two of them.

Meanwhile, HTS detained 14 people from Hawik, including women and children, our correspondent added.

Shortly after, the correspondent reported that an agreement had been reached for an exchange between the residents in the border town and HTS.

The exchange process began at 10 pm local time, and our correspondent reported, "With the start of the exchange process at the Josiah al-Qaa border crossing, women and children will be released in the town of al-Aqrabiyah."

The exchange took place under the auspices of the Lebanese Army and the Lebanese Red Cross.

An hour later, our correspondent reported the completion of the exchange following the cessation of clashes, detailing that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham handed over 2 captives and released 16 women and children in the town of al-Aqrabiyah in exchange for two wounded militants and the body of one.

MNA