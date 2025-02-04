  1. Politics
Syria’s al-Jolani meets Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Syrian new ruler Abu Muhammad Al Jolani met and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday.

Important agreements are expected to be signed at this meeting.

Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, the leader of the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), left Syrian capital of Damascus for Turkey a few hours ago on his second official foreign trip since taking control of Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is accompanying Al-Jolani on this trip to Turkey.

Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani wrapped up his visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday who had emphasized the need for developing relations with Saudi Arabia.

