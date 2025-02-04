Syria’s al-Jolani meets Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara

Important agreements are expected to be signed at this meeting.

Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, the leader of the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), left Syrian capital of Damascus for Turkey a few hours ago on his second official foreign trip since taking control of Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is accompanying Al-Jolani on this trip to Turkey.

Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani wrapped up his visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday who had emphasized the need for developing relations with Saudi Arabia.

