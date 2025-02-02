Syria’s new ruler Al Jolani arrives in Riyadh for talks

This is al-Jolani's first official trip to a foreign country since assuming power in Syria.

The leader of the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who recently introduced herself as the head of the Syrian transitional period, had previously held meetings with Saudi officials in Damascus.

A few weeks ago, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on his visit to Damascus emphasized the need to lift sanctions imposed against Syria.

After Saudi Arabia, Al-Jolani is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Tuesday and meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recently, Al Jolani declared himself as the interim president of Syria until promised elections four years later.

