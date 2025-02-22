  1. Politics
Sheikh Zakzaky to attend Nasrallah funeral in Beirut

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky arrived in Beirut to attend the funeral of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the assassinated leader of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Beirut is witnessing an unprecedented international gathering, as world figures, resistance leaders, and supporters honor the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrade.

Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024, in an Israeli airstrike that used American-made bunker-buster bombs. His tragic assassination triggered an outpouring of condolences on social media, underscoring his influence beyond Lebanon.

Israeli jets targeted six residential buildings in the Dahiyeh district of southern Beirut, causing widespread destruction. Five months later, the Lebanese capital is witnessing an influx of supporters carrying Hezbollah flags and images of Nasrallah as they gather to pay their respects.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah during the 2006 war with Israel, was a central figure in the resistance group’s armed resistance. His supporters from across the region have traveled to Beirut to honor his legacy.

