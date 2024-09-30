  1. Politics
Hezbollah issues statement over appointment of new leader

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has issued a statement over the appointment of its new leader.

The news related to the measures taken by Hezbollah after the martyrdom of late Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah can only be confirmed by the official statement of the Resistance Movement itself, it said in a statement.

Referring to the news published by some media about organizational procedures in the leadership of Hezbollah after Nasrallah's martyrdom, Hezbollah said that the news related to this issue is not valid.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

