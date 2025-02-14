IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

Time is running out to get an accord to rein in Iran's nuclear program as Tehran continues to accelerate its enrichment of uranium, the UN's nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi claimed on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, Grossi said he had still not been able to have political consultations with the new US administration on the Iran issue, but that he would likely delay issuing a comprehensive report on its nuclear activities beyond March because it would add little value to what had already been reported.

The IAEA director general went on to say that he would likely delay issuing a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear program until after March 2025 because the new report would likely have few issues to add to what has been reported so far.

IAEA thinks that time is running out, but that doesn't mean it (IAEA) can't do this issue quickly, the agency's director general added.

MA/PR