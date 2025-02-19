Trump-Putin possible talks to yield truce rather than peace

Speaking to Mehr in an interview, Ukrainian journalist Dimitri Vasyl pointed to the recently launched US-Russia talks on Ukraine and said that the outcome of the talks is a truce rather than peace.

The commentator said that Russia had to support the Donbass Republic in eastern Ukraine between 2014 and 2022, which ultimately resulted in the Minsk agreements. The Minsk agreement were a series of international agreements which sought to end the Donbas war fought between armed Russian separatist groups and Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He lambasted President Zelensky for promising to give Ukrainian properties to the US government, saying that "Millions of hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine are private and belong to the Ukrainian people, and we do not have the authority to sell this land to a foreigner, because its original owners are Ukrainians," the Ukrainian said.

"When Zelensky assumed power, he passed a law under the pretense of the Covid-19 pandemic that allows for selling our land as if it were a commodity. Now, since Europe is practically a money printer, our land is now in the possession of the European Union," he continued.

"Our country is indirectly controlled by Western countries. Yes, the symbol of the flag, the national anthem, and the branches of power may be the same as before, but in reality, our country is ruled by other countries," Vasyl further noted.

In the meantime, he said that Russia disagrees with giving Ukrainian lands to the West as an unacceptable transaction to Moscow.

Vasyl went on to note that "For the Ukrainian people, what is currently happening in their country is a war to liberate their homeland from NATO control."

He said that Russia's operation in Ukraine is not to occupy Ukraine but to force out NATO and G7 from there.

The journalist also noted that the Western nations are involved a hybrid occupation in Ukraine in a way that ports and railways are under the control of foreign countries. "Russia is fighting this issue with all its might. It seems to us that the Ukrainian army is under the rule of the Ukrainian government, but in reality this army has become a private army for Western countries, even its budget is allocated by them. The current Ukrainian authorities have commented on this issue many times. Bullets, weapons and all logistics are provided by Western governments. Intelligence and political cover are all provided by the G7 countries. Military committees force people to come to the fronts and die fighting Russia."

"In the past three years since the war broke out, Western countries have spent $500 billion. That is why it is very important for Western countries to keep Ukraine. Because with these investments, they can later claim full sovereignty over Ukraine. We are against this. Yes, everyone is tired of the war and some want peace, but if we look at the situation on the fronts and ground, we realize that a lasting peace will not be achieved and we will only witness a temporary ceasefire," Vasyl concluded.

MNA/6383034