NATO conducts military drill amid worries about US action

NATO members are continuing their biggest combat exercises of 2025, testing their ability to rapidly deploy large-scale forces on the 32-nation alliance's eastern border as worries grow over its most powerful member, the United States.

The drills in Romania, which borders Ukraine, come as a shaken Europe grapples with a new US course under President Donald Trump.

The Steadfast Dart 2025 exercises comprise about 10,000 military personnel from nine nations as part of NATO’s new Allied Reaction Force.

They are taking place over six weeks in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece, Euronews reported.

MNA