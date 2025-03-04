  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2025, 12:11 PM

Tehran, Doha aim to boost ties on human rights

Tehran, Doha aim to boost ties on human rights

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran and Qatar have agreed to expand relations on issues related to human rights.

The agreement was reached during Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi’s visit to the capital city of Qatar, Doha, on Sunday.

During the one-day trip to the Arab country, the Iranian official held talks with Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

He also held a meeting with Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi.

Iranian and Qatari officials exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and ways to expand the areas.

Meanwhile, both sides discussed the issues concerning human rights.

SD/IRN

News ID 229211

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News