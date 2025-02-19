  1. Economy
Russia, Iran discuss aircraft, car manufacturing cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has discussed cooperation in energy, aircraft manufacturing, and Russian car makers’ entry into the Iranian market at a meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We discussed cooperation in the energy sector, including the construction of a nuclear plant, continuation of the construction of a nuclear plant in Bushehr, issues of industrial cooperation in the area of aircraft manufacturing, joint development and creation of jet engines for passenger aircraft," Overchuk told reporters, TASS reported.

"Iran is interested much in Russia’s aviation equipment. Moreover, we discussed issues of Russian car manufacturers’ entry into the Iranian market," Overchuk added.

