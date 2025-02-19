Russia, Iran discuss aircraft, car manufacturing cooperation

"We discussed cooperation in the energy sector, including the construction of a nuclear plant, continuation of the construction of a nuclear plant in Bushehr, issues of industrial cooperation in the area of aircraft manufacturing, joint development and creation of jet engines for passenger aircraft," Overchuk told reporters, TASS reported.

"Iran is interested much in Russia’s aviation equipment. Moreover, we discussed issues of Russian car manufacturers’ entry into the Iranian market," Overchuk added.

MP/