Feb 18, 2025, 5:15 PM

Leader receives Islamic Jihad chief for a meeting

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation for a meeting on Tuesday.

This item is being updated...

