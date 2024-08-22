Israel withdrawal from Gaza precondition for ceasefire

The meeting took place at Hamas’ headquarters in Doha on Wednesday between a delegation hailing from the group’s leadership and Ziyad al-Nakhala, the Islamic Jihad’s secretary general, and his deputy Mohammad al-Hindi.

“They emphasized the necessity of stopping the aggression and war being waged against our people and holding the officials of the occupation accountable for their crimes against humanity,” Hamas said of the meeting in a statement.

The regime has been waging the war on Gaza since October last year in response to a retaliatory operation staged by the territory’s resistance groups. At least 40,223 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and 92,981 others injured so far during the brutal military onslaught.

The resistance leaders also addressed “the steadfastness of the resistance, and its ability to strike throughout all occupied Palestine.”

They were referring to the numerous operations that resistance groups from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen have been conducting against the occupied Palestinian territories in support of the war-hit Gazans.

The resistance officials, meanwhile, addressed the negotiations, which were being held in Doha aimed at potential conclusion of a truce deal that could halt the war.

They held the Israeli regime responsible for thwarting the efforts of the mediators by insisting on continuing the aggression and reneging on previous agreements, particularly the proposal that Hamas agreed on in July.

MNA/6203660