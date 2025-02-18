  1. Politics
Iraq PMF chief, Iran security chief discuss regional issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – The head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) met and held talks with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

Falih Al-Fayyadh, head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. 

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the latest situation in the region, the interests of the two nations, and the common threats they're facing.

Ahmadian considered the relations between the two countries to be very close and brotherly, emphasizing Iran's comprehensive support for Iraq.

