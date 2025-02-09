Iran’s top security official meets Hamas delegation in Tehran

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas delegation had met and held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During these meetings, the two sides exchanged their views on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, historic achievement of the Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation over the past 15 months of perseverance, steadfastness, and resistance, according to a statement released by Hamas.

Existing challenges especially the continuation of negotiations, relief, reconstruction, and the continuation of the resistance until the liberation of the holy sites and realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, as well as historic return of the Palestinian refugees were discussed between the Iranian and Hamas officials.

