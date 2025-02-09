  1. Politics
Feb 9, 2025, 3:21 PM

Iran’s top security official meets Hamas delegation in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA)– Secretary of Iran Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian held meeting with Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish, Acting Hamas Leader Khalil al-Hayya and other members of the group in Tehran on Sun.

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas delegation had met and held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During these meetings, the two sides exchanged their views on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, historic achievement of the Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation over the past 15 months of perseverance, steadfastness, and resistance, according to a statement released by Hamas.

Existing challenges especially the continuation of negotiations, relief, reconstruction, and the continuation of the resistance until the liberation of the holy sites and realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, as well as historic return of the Palestinian refugees were discussed between the Iranian and Hamas officials.

News ID 228100
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

