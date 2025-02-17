Israeli regime ready to discuss phase 2 of ceasefire

The Israeli delegation will arrive in Cairo today to discuss completing the first phase of the ceasefire- prisoner exchange agreement, a senior Palestinian official said.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen, the official said the Israeli side is ready to discuss the second phase yet without giving any details about its terms, asserting that the meetings in Cairo will see the participation of all relevant parties concerned with the situation in Gaza.

"Hamas is waiting for the implementation of all the terms of the agreement and last week's assurances about the entry of equipment and caravans and the cessation of violations," he maintained, adding that "equipment and caravans are expected to enter the strip tomorrow, Tuesday."

Second phase of the ceasefire

This comes as Israeli media spoke of the Israeli negotiating team being sent to Egypt to discuss the continuance of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, while the Israeli cabinet will convene on Monday evening to discuss the second phase and send relevant instructions to the negotiations team.

The cabinet meeting comes after US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said talks regarding the second phase are in place, adding that the second phase of the ceasefire deal will start for sure, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling Tel Aviv to send its team to Cairo.

Israeli channel Kan Reshet Bet said Netanyahu promised Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that negotiations regarding the second phase of the ceasefire would not start without cabinet approval, noting that Smotrich requested a clause that requires such approval as a condition to remain in the government.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported conflicting accounts on the future of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, adding to the uncertainty surrounding it.

Channel 12 reported that the US Middle East Envoy confirmed that phase will move forward despite its complexity while describing his discussions with Netanyahu, Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence officials as productive and constructive.

However, the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 said the second phase is unlikely to happen, citing a political source who said that the first phase may be extended to allow the release of more Israeli captives while not adding to Israel's commitments.

Hamas, on the other hand, expressed its readiness to begin negotiations for the second phase of the truce on February 3, according to two officials, one of whom said, "Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase."

According to Al Maadeen, despite talks and negotiations, "Israel" continues to attack Palestinians in Gaza in violation of the ceasefire as three Palestinian police officers were killed in an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah yesterday.

