Iran Speaker, deputy chairman of State Duma meet

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's (APA) Budget and Planning Committee in Tehran on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, Asia can dominate the world in the spheres of economy and politics in this century, Ghalibaf said.

The expansion of the mutual ties could prepare the ground to implement the goals of the joint commissions formed between the two countries to achieve the objectives of the presidents of Iran and Russia, he added.

For his part, the Russian official said that both countries value the cultures and interests of the two sides.

He further noted that mutual trust plays a key role in implementing the North-South Transport Corridor.

Earlier at the opening ceremony of the meeting, Ghalibaf said that the return of Asia to the center of world politics is one of the most important challenges of the Western-oriented international system.

