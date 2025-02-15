Iran, Lebanon FMs confer on passenger flights problem

Abbas Araghchi and Youssef Joe Rajji held a phone call on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Araghchi congratulated Rajji on his appointment as the new Lebanese Foreign Minister and wished him and the new Lebanese government success.

The two sides emphasized the development of bilateral relations in various political, economic, commercial, and cultural dimensions that are in line with the interests of the two nations of Iran and Lebanon and based on mutual respect.

Another focus of the conversation was the exchange of views on ways to resolve the problem that has emerged in operating passenger flights between the two countries, and the two sides announced their readiness for constructive talks in good faith.

