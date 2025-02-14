More Iran-Beirut flights suspended as permits not issued

Chalandri revealed that another flight to Lebanon was canceled on Friday morning following Thursday's suspensions, noting that the Civil Aviation Organization, Mahan Air, was currently handling the matter and seeking a permit from Lebanon to resume its flights, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said in a statement about the cancellation of Iran's flight permits to Lebanon that "According to the Lebanese Civil Aviation Organization, Iranian flights have been canceled due to 'temporary stepped-up security at the airport.'"

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon's national sovereignty and threats against its national aviation.

On Thursday night, an Iranian plane was denied permission to land in Beirut, triggering protests and roadblocks near the airport. The decision drew widespread condemnation and came just a day after Avichay Adraee, the Israeli occupation military spokesperson, alleged on X that Beirut Airport was being used to transfer funds to Hezbollah via Iranian planes.

A Lebanese citizen stranded at Tehran airport addressed the Lebanese authorities after their flight was prevented from returning to Beirut, saying, "Our bags contain sweets and clothes," urging the Lebanese president, parliament speaker, and prime minister to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Commenting on the matter, MP Ibrahim al-Mousawi pointed out that "the Israeli enemy’s persistent violations of Lebanese sovereignty, coupled with the complicity of the international community—particularly the United States—have emboldened it to expand and diversify its aggressions."

"This is entirely condemnable and must be met with widespread denunciation from all in Lebanon," he underlined, according to Al Mayadeen.

Al-Mousawi called on all parties to raise their voices and hold relevant international institutions accountable to fulfill their duties in stopping Israeli aggression against Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Lebanese lawmaker warned that failure to do so could embolden "Israel" to continue its aggressions unchecked.

On Thursday, protesters blocked the road to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in protest of the airport authorities' decision to deny entry to an Iranian flight carrying dozens of Lebanese passengers.

Angry protesters accuse the Lebanese government of being influenced by the United States and Israel, and expressed their anger against this government decision by blocking the airport road and chanting anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans.

The demonstrators set fire to tires, creating roadblocks, while tensions rose during clashes with Lebanese military personnel who attempted to clear the route.

Protesters were demanding that the Iranian flight be allowed to land at the airport like any other flight.

