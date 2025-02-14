Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in 5 sites in south

Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday that the United States had informed him “that the Israeli occupation will withdraw from villages it still occupies on February 18, but it will remain in five points.”

“I informed them in my name and on behalf of President General Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam of our absolute rejection” of the proposal.

Earlier, Berri had met with US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and US Major General Jasper Jeffers.

Under the ceasefire deal, Lebanon’s military is to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period, which has been extended until February 18. The Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah is also to leave its positions in the south over that period.

But as the deadline draws closer, concerns are rising that the Israeli regime seeks to occupy Lebanese territory for a longer period.

“It is the responsibility of the Americans to enforce the withdrawal,” Berri said.

