Leader pardons, commutes sentences of over 3,000 convicts

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of over 3,000 convicts

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for more than 3,000 convicts.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for 3126 convicts on the occasion of the Mab'ath and Shabaniyah Eids. 

The proposal was suggested by the Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei to the Leader.

