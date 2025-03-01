130 Iranian convicts in Iraq extradited to country: FM

Following the efforts and follow-up of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq for several months, and also assistance of the Iraqi government, with the coordination made between Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, 130 Iranian convicts in Iraq were transferred into the country through Mehran land border on Wednesday February 26 within the framework of the agreement inked between the two countries on transfer of convicts between Iran and Iraq with the participation of some officials of the two countries.

This action was taken within the framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' legal duties to address the situation of Iranian nationals abroad and also to provide them with legal and consular services.

Earlier on Feb. 26, Deputy of Human Rights and International Affairs of the Ministry of Justice and Head of the Convict Transfer Committee Askar Jalalian says that 130 Iranian inmates have been repatriated from Iraq into the country.

He went on to say that 130 Iranian prisoners held in Iraqi prisons entered Iran on Wednesday through Mehran Border to serve the remaining part of their sentences in prisons in their residence.

MA/6394631