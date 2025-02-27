  1. Politics
Feb 27, 2025, 2:05 PM

Chinese MoD urges US to meet disarmament obligations

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – China is calling on the United States to responsibly fulfill its disarmament obligations and significantly reduce its nuclear arsenal, Spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense Wu Qian said at a briefing.

"As the nation with the largest nuclear stockpile, the US must genuinely meet its special obligations in nuclear disarmament and greatly cut down its nuclear capabilities," he emphasized, TASS reported.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that "China follows a policy that prohibits it from being the first to use nuclear weapons, adheres to a nuclear defense strategy, keeps its nuclear arsenal at the minimum required for national security, and actively supports international peace and security."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed his intention to engage in talks with Russia and China on reducing nuclear arsenals.

MP/

News ID 229003

