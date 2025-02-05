  1. Politics
Iran to unveil new defense systems

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that the country is set to unveil new defense systems in the near future.

Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics stated that Iran’s defense industry achievements will increasingly benefit other sectors of the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he emphasized that over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are currently collaborating with the defense sector.

He further announced that Iran is set to export all its defense industry products, adding that a significant portion of the country's military production is already being exported.

Regarding upcoming military drills, Minister Nasirzadeh confirmed that the ongoing exercises are expected to continue until mid-March, with the unveiling of new defense systems.

