Iran launches new indigenous coastguard vessels in Bushehr

On Thursday, Pezeshkian visited the Shahid Mahallati shipbuilding industries, where he unveiled the 10 vessels manufactured by the company and oversaw their joining to Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Also during the ceremony, the company started the manufacturing of six fire-fighting vessels, Press TV reported.

Ali Darabi, the CEO of the Shahid Mahallati shipbuilding complex, said the company has the capacity to manufacture, repair, and overhaul more than 200 large, medium, and small vessels per year.

The company, he added, has managed to build, fix, and revamp dozens of vessels belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces.

Additionally on Thursday, Pezeshkian visited the Iran Marine Industrial Company, also known as SADRA.

As one of the largest contractors for offshore oil and gas projects in Iran, SADRA is active in the fields of engineering services and shipbuilding, along with the construction and installation of oil terminals and offshore oil and gas facilities, as well as coastal protection and dock construction.

