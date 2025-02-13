Daily gas extraction from South Pars hits 716 mcm: NIOC

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before a development and planning council meeting in Asaluyeh, Hamid Bovard emphasized that this marks the fifth provincial trip of the 14th government.

He noted that the oil industry and the Ministry of Petroleum accompanied the president during his visit to Bushehr province.

Bovard stated that upon arrival in Asaluyeh, after paying tribute to the unknown martyrs, the delegation visited a petrochemical project.

He added that they would soon attend the Asaluyeh Development and Planning Council meeting. The trip will continue tomorrow with industrial and field visits, as well as participation in the Kangān Administrative Council meeting. A visit to the development plan of the Tabnak field is also on the agenda.

MNA/Shana.ir