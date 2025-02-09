US maximum pressure campaign has failed

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad says US President Donald Trump’s "maximum pressure" campaign aiming to drive Iranian oil exports to zero is a dream, which will never come true.

The "maximum pressure" campaign is a failed policy that had been tested earlier and did not get a result, Paknejad said reacting to Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

He also hailed Iran’s self-sufficiency in various fields including oil industry and in developing oil and gas fields.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum to restore a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran that he had launched in his first term.

“So, this is one that I’m torn about,” the U.S. president said, referring to the memo. “Everybody wants me to sign it. I’ll do that. It’s very tough on Iran.”

Then he claimed the United States wanted to make a deal with Iran.

“We will see whether or not we can arrange or work out a deal with Iran,” he said.

Trump said he was “unhappy” to sign the memo but that he had “not so much choice because we have to be strong and firm.”

“And I hope that it’s not going to have to be used in any great measure at all,” the U.S. president said.

MNA/