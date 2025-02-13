Trump talks offer 'part of maximum pressure'

Ali Shamkhani said the US proposes holding dialogue with Iran but at the same time it intensifies sanctions against the country.

Negotiation should be carried out at the proper time from a position of strength and with the aim of securing national interests, not as a solution to internal problems, he added.

He emphasized that negotiations would be meaningful only if both sides demonstrate the necessary will and capacity to reach a lasting agreement, but “experience provers that the US has not remained committed to its obligations.”

The senior official once again reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite the US’ unilateral withdrawal, according to Press TV.

Shamkhani said Iran has not abandoned negotiations; rather, it is the United States and Europe that failed to live up to their commitments and must remove the sanctions imposed on the country.

He criticized the US policies and its “unreliable” proposal for negotiation, adding that talks hinge on adoption of a logical and respectful approach on the part of the European signatories to the JCPOA.

In case of any negotiation, Iran will only focus on the removal of sanctions and not a merely superficial and nonpractical agreement, he pointed out.

The Leader’s aide said any possible agreement or negotiations would not surely lead to the resolution of Iran’s economic problems, further explaining that the experience of the JCPOA and lack of commitment of the US and Europe have shown that relying solely on negotiations would not bear fruit.

He stressed that structural reforms and proper economic governance are the main prerequisites for improving the country's situation.

Shamkhani dismissed the “incorrect” view that negotiations would lead to an agreement that would solve economic problems.

There have been many countries that, despite extensive economic agreements, continue to face economic crises due to weak domestic infrastructure, he explained.

He stressed the importance of improving domestic foundations and reducing dependence on external variables to solve the country’s problems.

In that case, Iran can enter any possible negotiations from a position of strength and not out of necessity, Shamkhani said.

