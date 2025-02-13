Iran has plan to counter US Maximum Pressure campaign

Mohajerani made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the presidential compound on Wednesday.

Stressing that the Trump administration's Maximum Pressure Campaign “will get nowhere,” she said that Iran had predicted that the new US government would adopt such a policy against the Islamic Republic.

“The administration has an active plan to boost the economy. We will overcome these difficult conditions with the support of the people,” the spokesperson said.

“The private sector and the industry sector are in a much better situation than in the past decades… Our knowledge-based companies are very active,” she said, adding that the Pezeshkian government is focusing on the private sector’s capabilities, domestic capacities, and relations with neighboring countries as strategies to neutralize the effects of the maximum pressure policy.

The spokeswoman noted that Iranians are men of negotiations, but in the meantime, they will not give in to bullying.

Last week, US President Donald Trump, who took office on January 20 for a second inconsecutive term, announced that he would restore the “Maximum Pressure” Campaign that he had exercised on Iran during his first term after he withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back in May 2018.

KI/IRN