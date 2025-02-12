US Trump's wish not to come true: Iranian oil minister

Sputnik Arabic: Maximum pressure policy fails again

Sputnik Arabic reported under the headline, "Iran: Maximum pressure policy fails, we will respond with complex measures."

The outlet quoted Paknejad, who stated that US efforts to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero through "maximum pressure" have failed and will continue to fail. He emphasized that Iran is taking advanced measures to counter sanctions.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Trump's wish will not come true

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed covered Paknejad's remarks under the headline, "Tehran Responds to Trump: Iran's Oil Exports Will Not Stop."

The minister dismissed Trump's executive order aimed at halting Iran's oil exports, calling it an unattainable goal.

Buratha News (Iraq): Zero oil exports, an impossible dream

Buratha News reported that Paknejad confirmed reducing Iran's oil exports to zero is impossible.

The more restrictions imposed; the more complex Iran's countermeasures will become.

Algeria: US cannot halt Iran’s oil exports

Algeria's state network highlighted Paknejad's assertion that the US cannot stop Iran's oil exports.

The minister emphasized Iran's strength lies in its people, who have steadfastly supported the revolution since its inception.

Canadian media: Iran says Trump’s Maximum Pressure will fail to drive its oil exports to zero

Canadian site BayStreet.ca reported that Iran claims Trump's maximum pressure campaign will not reduce its oil exports to zero. Paknejad stated that the US strategy will fail again.

Al-Mayadeen: US maximum pressure policy will not work

Al-Mayadeen echoed Paknejad's message, stating that the US maximum pressure policy has failed before and will fail again. Iranian oil experts are prepared with plans to counter such policies.

In summary, international media have effectively conveyed Iran's key message: "Iran will not succumb to external pressures. Despite threats, its oil exports will continue, and its people will remain steadfast."

MNA/Shana.ir