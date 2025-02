Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad made the remarks on the sidelines of the 22 Bahman rallies on Monday morning.

"The maximum pressure policy has failed, and (Trump's) dream of reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero will never come true," Paknejad stressed.

The honorable people of Iran can rest assured that oil industry workers, utilizing the methods they have developed in recent years, will certainly prevent Trump and his allies from realizing this malicious goal, he underlined.

MP/