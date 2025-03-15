  1. World
Explosion in Syria's Latakia kills 10, injures 14

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) - An explosion that happened earlier on Saturday in Syria's Latakia killed 10 people and injured 14 more other people according to the latest reports.

The death toll from the explosion at a hardware store in the southern Raml neighborhood of Lattakia has risen to ten, including three women and a child. Fourteen civilians were also injured, including four children, SANA reported.

The Syrian Civil Defense said that the search and rescue operations continue to extract those trapped under the rubble of the destroyed residential building.

Since the HTS-led regime came to power with the backing of foreign powers after the fall of former Assad government, the country has been grappling with insecurity and deadly incidents.

