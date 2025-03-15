Nowruz symbol of cultural bonds among nations: FM

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Persian New Year, Nowruz, is a symbol of cultural bonds and fraternity among countries celebrating the ancient ritual.

Araqchi was speaking on Friday evening at the opening ceremony of the International Nowruz Festival, which was held at the iconic Azadi Square in Iran’s capital, Tehran. Ministers of culture and cultural heritage along with foreign ambassadors and groups of people were in attendance present as well.

“In the present challenging world, the need for dialogue, understanding and cooperation is sensed more than before. The Nowruz ritual per se carries the message of friendship and interaction,” said Araqchi at the ceremony held a week before the arrival of the Persian New Year.

The following is the full text of the top diplomat's speech, which was shared on the official Telegram page of the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson.

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Honorable Ambassadors ,

Distinguished Heads of Offices of International Organizations ,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a great honor for me today to be with you--the representatives of the nations who celebrate Norooz as their shared cultural heritage. Norooz goes beyond a national celebration; it is a symbol of cultural bonds, fraternity among nations, and respect to the nature and the time. Norooz—this ancient ritual—has been celebrated for centuries in a wide-spreading geography from South Asia to the Balkans and from Central Asia to the Caucuses as inspiring for hope, renewal and consolidation. This celebration reminds us of an age-old wisdom arising from the heart of history, and harbinger of tranquility, transformation and peaceful co-existence.

In Iran, Nowruz is not just a calendar event. It is indeed an opportunity to think about the past, review present and pin hope on a better future. This celebration gathers people together, rejuvenates good traditions and strengthens values such as compassion, empathy and generosity at the hearts of our people.

Distinguished colleagues,

In the present challenging world, the need for dialogue, understanding and cooperation is sensed more than before. The Nowruz ritual per se carries the message of friendship and interaction. This celebration illustrates that nations, irrespective of geographical borders and political differences, can get together around common human values and contribute to building a world for sustainable peace and friendship. The Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the birthplaces of this ancient tradition has consistently emphasized the significance of dialogue and cultural cooperation among the Nowruz-celebrating states. Therefore, we believe that this common heritage can provide a ground for expanding regional and international cooperation in cultural, economic and social spheres.

In conclusion, I’d like to felicitate this auspicious festive to all the friend nations. I hope this year’s Nowruz would carry peace, happiness and prosperity for all and guide us towards a world full of hope, unity and progress.

Also, I would like to appreciate my dear colleagues, Dr. Salehi , the Honorable Minister of Culture and Dr. Sahehi Amiri, the Honorable Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism as well as Dr. Ayoubi ,the Secretory of the National Committee for Celebrating Nowruz for organizing this valuable and glorious ceremony.

May you have a victorious New Year

May you have a Spring-like occasions.

