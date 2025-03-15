Leader meets poets, experts in Persian culture, literature

On the eve of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of poets and experts in Persian literature on Saturday evening.

After performing evening prayers, a number of young and veteran poets of the country, cultural figures and professors of Persian literature, as well as a number of non-Iranian Persian-speaking poets attended the meeting and some of them recited their poems in the presence of Ayatollah Khamenei.

MNA