BRICS summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7

"The date and venue for the BRICS Summit in 2025 have been confirmed. It will take place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7," the press service informed.

Brazil assumed the presidency in BRICS from January 1 of this year, TASS reported.

The BRICS group of emerging economies welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

In 2024, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

