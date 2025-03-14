Tehran and Minsk enjoy strong relations: envoy

Dmitry Koltsov, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Iran, has praised the strong relations between Tehran and Minsk.

Speaking in a meeting with the Governor of Fars Province, Hossein-Ali Amiri, Koltsov said the Belarusian government values the development of cooperation with Iran in the fields of sports, tourism, and education.

He said that he had discussed export of electric buses to Shiraz and the presence of Iranian companies in Belarus.

In response, Amiri emphasized that the Iranian government prioritizes regional cooperation. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between Shiraz and Minsk and proposed establishing student exchange programs between universities in the two cities.

Amiri expressed Shiraz's readiness to export agricultural products to Belarus.

