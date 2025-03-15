https://en.mehrnews.com/news/229631/ Mar 15, 2025, 6:03 PM News ID 229631 World Middle East World Middle East Mar 15, 2025, 6:03 PM Explosion reported in Syria’s Latakia TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) — A Syrian security source on Saturday reported a severe explosion occurred in Al-Raml neighborhood in the city of Latakia, Syria. No further details have thus far been reported on the blast. MNA News ID 229631 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Syria needs a state authority to stop bloodshed VIDEO: A terrible explosion reported in Syria's Latakia VIDEO: HTS terrorists dump bodies of civilians Thousands of Syrians flee to Lebanon amid HTS massacre VIDEO: Huge explosion at Texas Tech Uni. sends green flames Tags Syrian Crisis Syria Latakia Explosion
