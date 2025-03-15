  1. World
Mar 15, 2025, 6:03 PM

Explosion reported in Syria’s Latakia

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) — A Syrian security source on Saturday reported a severe explosion occurred in Al-Raml neighborhood in the city of Latakia, Syria.

No further details have thus far been reported on the blast.

