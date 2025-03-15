US conducts heavy airstrikes on Yemen in support of Israel

The US aggression in support of the Zionist Israeli regime resumed on Saturday night at the support of the president DOnald Trump.

The Yemeni Sana'a government said that nine people were martyred in the Israeli regime aggression, which the US said it targeted the air defense systems and missiles systems of the Sana'a government's army.

The capital Sana'a was one of the main targets, media said.

Trump confirmed in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

The media reports described te aggression as wide-ranging.

MNA