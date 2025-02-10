Iran backs expanded coop. among Caspian Sea littoral states

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country supports the expansion of cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states to protect mutual interest and the environment.

Pezeshkian made the remark on Monday in a phone call with Turkmenistan’s National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The Iranian president said that his country seeks peace and friendship in all parts of the world, and welcomes cooperation with Turkmenistan and other countries to realize that goal.

He also said that Iran intends to boost cooperation with Turkmenistan in other sectors, adding that the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission would help expand bilateral ties.

Berdimuhamedow congratulated Pezeshkian on the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, which fell on Monday.

He called for expansion of economic cooperation with Iran, including in transportation, energy and gas swap.

Berdimuhamedow said that Turkmenistan also wants to have broader cooperation with Iran in art and culture as the two countries share a common cultural background.

MNA/