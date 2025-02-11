Turkmenistan FM visits Tehran for bilateral talks

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, the visit has been made based on the official invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi within the framework of the periodic political consultation between foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s foreign minister, who is the chairman of Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, will meet and hold talks with some high-ranking political and economic officials of Iran.

