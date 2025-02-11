Iran FM Araghchi meets ACD chief in Tehran

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interests and the latest situation of cooperation within the framework of this Asian institution.

Iran’s top diplomat discussed the developments after meeting of the foreign ministers of the forum in Tehran and summit of the forum in Doha, and appreciated Iran's outstanding role during its presidency of the forum.

Araghchi emphasized the efforts to make the role of ACD more active in strengthening cooperation among member countries in various fields.

Iran’s foreign minister stressed the importance of cooperation mechanisms such as ACD for advancing the goals of Asian countries and announced Iran's support for the summit's decision to move towards transforming this forum into an international organization.

Some 35 Asian countries are members of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum, and Iran chaired the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Forum from September 1402 to January 1403.

