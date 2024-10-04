  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2024, 9:26 AM

Iran looking for a strong region: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) –  Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has highlighted Iran’s constant efforts to create a strong region through regional cooperation.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his X account on Friday, referring to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's  official meeting with the Emir of Qatar and  participation in the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

"Delighted to be in Doha for important engagement", Araghchi added as saying that in President Pezeshkian's first visit to Qatar, meeting  with Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Qatar.

"On the sidelines of  The Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), first Iran - Persian  Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) informal Foreign Ministers level gathering was held", he added.

"Our neighbors are our priority, Strong region is our goal and dialogue is a must," the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Iranian President, who visited Qatar for an official meeting with the Emir of Qatar and to participate in the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum, left Doha for Tehran on Thursday evening.

