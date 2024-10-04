Iran, Qatar reach 'good understanding' on $6bn unfrozen funds

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday upon his return to Tehran from a visit to Doha, where he attended the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit, held talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and oversaw the signing of six cooperation documents between the two countries.

“In Qatar, we have $6 billion in assets. The issue was discussed during a meeting between the governors of the two countries’ central banks, as well as the meeting with the Qatari Emir; We reached a good understanding in this regard,” he said.

In August 2023, Iran and the United States agreed to a Qatar-brokered deal to secure the release of some $6 billion of Iranian funds that had remained frozen in two South Korean banks since 2018 under the pretext of US sanctions.

The money was successfully transferred to bank accounts in Doha.

Later, however, American media reported that the US had reached a “quiet understanding” with Qatar to stop the Islamic Republic from accessing its funds after Palestinian groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in October 2023.

Also in his remarks, the Iranian president expressed hope that Iran and its neighboring states will join hands to put Israel in its place and make the regime stop its crimes and killings in the region.

“I hope we can lead the region to peace and security and develop harmony, empathy and unity among Islamic countries,” he said.

MNA/Press TV