President Pezeshkian to visit Qatar for ACD summit

The meeting of the heads of member countries of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum will be held on September 27 and 28 in Doha, Qatar.

The Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum, known as ACD, consists of 35 Asian countries, which has been promoting intra-Asian dialogue for more than 20 years with the aim of implementing various cooperation projects and programs in the economic and cultural fields.

It is worth mentioning that since October 2023 the chairmanship of this forum has been held by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

