Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian lands

Establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically integrated State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital is "essential," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Malaysia.

On aid to Gaza, the Turkish president said he believes "we can handle this" if all ASEAN members join hands.

For his part, Anwar said that Türkiye has shown leadership on the Gaza issue, and that no other country he has known of has done as much as Türkiye did on humanitarian aid.

He said they would mobilize the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the reconstruction of Gaza under Malaysia's rotating presidency.

On the Gaza ceasefire, Anwar said that Israel's “aggressive and expansionist” policies continue, and questioned chances for progress as Israel has not withdrawn from the Palestinian enclave.

On trade relations between Türkiye and Malaysia, Erdogan said that they have decided to increase the bilateral trade volume, which was previously set at $5 billion, to $10 billion.

MNA/