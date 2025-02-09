  1. Sports
Feb 9, 2025, 9:13 PM

Iran win Uzbekistan at 2025 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 in the 2025 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship on Sunday.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Fatemeh Hosseini (two goals), Elham Anafcheh, Nasimeh Gholami, Zahra Kiani and Roghayeh Sume'eh scored for Iran, Tehran Times reported.

Fatemeh Hosseini was selected the Player of the Match.  

Team Melli will also play Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, Turkmenistan on Friday, and Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran have won three titles out of three editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.

