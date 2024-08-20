Iran thrash Turkmenistan at 2024 CAFA U17 C'ship

Iran's national U17 football team trounced Turkmenistan 6-1 in the opening match of the sporting event late on Monday.

Salman Ghafari scored three goals, while Abolfazl Kazemi, Amin Mehralian, and Erfan Khodadadian each scored one goal for Iran.

Iran is set to play against Uzbekistan in its second match on Wednesday in Group B.

Abbas Chamanian is leading the Iranian team in the tournament.

The 2024 CAFA U17 Championship is underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from August 17 to 24.

