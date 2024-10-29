  1. Technology
Iran’s nano-product exports up 110% in one year: official

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) –Secretary of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council Emad Ahmadvand said that country’s export of nano-products in previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2024) showed a 110% growth compared to the same period last year.

He stated that $145 million worth of nanotechnology products was exported from the country from March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024.

Iran had exported $69 million worth of nanotechnology products between March 21, 2022 to March 21, 2023, he noted.

Ahmadvand further pointed out that sales of nano-made products in Iran in 2023 increased by 104% compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The nano-coating technologies, nano-composites, and nano-catalysts accounted for major share at the domestic market, he added.

Presently, Iranian-made nanotechnology products are exported to 49 countries in the world, about 60 percent of these products are exported to the countries including Iraq, Syria, India, China and Turkey, – Secretary of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council pointed out.

