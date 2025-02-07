Syria could let Russia keep air, naval bases: minister

Abu Qasra told Washington Post that Syria would consider allowing Moscow to keep the bases as long as the deal served Damascus’ interests.

“If we get benefits for Syria out of this, yes,” he said.

The statement marks a major shift in the stance of Syria’s new rulers.

Russia’s stance toward the new Syrian government, too, has “improved significantly” since Assad's overthrow in December, Abu Qasra told The Washington Post.

“In politics, there are no permanent enemies,” Abu Qasra said of Russia.

