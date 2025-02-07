  1. World
Syria could let Russia keep air, naval bases: minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Syria is open to allowing Russia to keep its strategic military bases in the country, HTS-led regime's Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra told Western media on Friday.

Abu Qasra told Washington Post that Syria would consider allowing Moscow to keep the bases as long as the deal served Damascus’ interests.

“If we get benefits for Syria out of this, yes,” he said.

The statement marks a major shift in the stance of Syria’s new rulers.

Russia’s stance toward the new Syrian government, too, has “improved significantly” since Assad's overthrow in December, Abu Qasra told The Washington Post.

“In politics, there are no permanent enemies,” Abu Qasra said of Russia.

