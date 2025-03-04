  1. World
Palestinian death toll in Jenin refugee camp rises to 29

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime has martyred as many as 29 Palestinians in its recent assault on the Jenin refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a local monitoring Jenin Camp Media Committee said in a statement.

The occupying forces have expanded their attack on Jenin and its camp, targeting the eastern neighborhood and surrounding areas for the third time since the start of the military operation in the northern West Bank. The occupying regime troops have set up barricades in the streets inside the camp, according to the Jenin Camp Media Committee.

According to the Media Committee, "Jihad Alawneh", a young Palestinian, was martyred in the eastern neighborhood by the occupation forces. paramedics were prevented from reaching out to him.

With his martyrdom, the number of martyrs in Jenin since the beginning of the attack has increased to 29, one of whom being a member of PA security forces.

