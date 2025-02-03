Zionists withdraw from several key occupied points in S Syria

Reports said the occupation troops pulled out of “provincial and court buildings” in the province’s city of al-Baath.

“Israeli forces [also] partially withdrew from the vicinity of the al-Mantara Dam and the town of al-Qahtaniyah in the Quneitra countryside,” Al Jazeera television network added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based so-called monitor, meanwhile, reported withdrawal of the forces “from some sites, which they had advanced into after the fall of the Syrian government, a few hours after their advancement.”

The body, however, did not provide the names of the locations.

However, The Washington Post claimed on Sunday that the Israeli regime had established two military bases in the parts of the Arab country’s Golan Heights that are not occupied by the Israeli regime, despite alleging that its presence in the area would be “temporary.”

The pullout came on the same day that Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, a former terrorist group commander who has proclaimed himself Syria’s “president,” traveled to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The trip that marks Jolani’s first foreign visit saw Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the kingdom’s de facto ruler, give him a “stunning red carpet welcome.”

Jolani, a former al-Qaeda commander, overtook Syria at the head of his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group amid intense Israeli strikes throughout the Arab country in December.

Despite the heavy toll on Syria’s civilian and military infrastructure from the Israeli attacks, Jolani stated in December that he did not seek any conflict with Tel Aviv.

His Saudi trip came amid the prospect of resumption of United States-supported détente talks between the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia. The negotiations have been held towards bringing about a “peace deal” between the two sides.

Riyadh has reportedly conditioned realization of the prospect on several concessions, including considerable American aid to Saudi Arabia towards enhancing the security and helping it craft its nuclear program among other things.

The Israeli withdrawal also took place after the emergence of a new resistance group in the Arab country, which has vowed to carry out “surprise” strikes against Israeli occupation forces and Jolani’s “terrorist gangs.”

In a statement on Friday, the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria (IRFS), as the group is named, said it had already staged one such strike against Israeli troops in Quneitra Province.

SD/